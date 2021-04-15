New poster for action thriller Riders of Justice

Click Here to watch the trailer for Riders of Justice.

Written and Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen, Riders of Justice stars Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Andrea Heick Gadeberg, Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro,

Gustav Lindh and Roland Møller.

Magnet Releasing will release Riders of Justice in LA & NY theaters on May 14th and then in theaters everywhere and On Demand May 21st, 2021.