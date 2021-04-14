New trailer and poster revealed for David Oyelowo-directed fantasy drama The Water Man

The Water Man centers on a child named Gunner (Lonnie Chavis), who sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Rosario Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, called the Water Man. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl named Jo (Amiah Miller), they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest – but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is Gunner’s father (David Oyelowo), who will stop at nothing to find them.

David Oyelowo directs and co-stars in The Water Man, along with Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina and Maria Bello. The film will be released in theaters on May 7th, 2021.