James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad sets record for most views of a Red Band trailer

Warner Bros. dropped a red band trailer for The Suicide Squad that according to the Studio – and in the spirit of the Squad – is kicking some serious ass. With 151.1 million views, The Suicide Squad has set a new record for most views of a red band trailer in a week and counting. The trailer has trended in 40 markets on YouTube and 28 on Twitter. Click Here or on the poster to watch the Red Band trailer.

From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. superhero action adventure The Suicide Squad, featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC Comics lineup.

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in America. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The film stars Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey, Bombshell), Idris Elba (Avengers: Infinity War), John Cena (upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker, Bumblebee), Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad), Jai Courtney (the Divergent franchise), Peter Capaldi (World War Z, BBC’s Doctor Who), David Dastmalchian (upcoming Dune, Ant-Man and the Wasp), Daniela Melchior (Parque Mayer), Michael Rooker (the Guardians of the Galaxy films), Alice Braga (Elysium), Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island, TV’s Saturday Night Live), Joaquín Cosio (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, TV’s Narcos: Mexico), Juan Diego Botto (The Europeans), Storm Reid (The Invisible Man, A Wrinkle in Time, Euphoria), Nathan Fillion (Guardians of the Galaxy, TV’s The Rookie), Steve Agee (Brightburn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Sean Gunn (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, the Avengers films), Mayling Ng (Wonder Woman), Flula Borg (Ralph Breaks the Internet), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn, upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker) and Tinashe Kajese (TV’s Valor, The Inspectors), with Sylvester Stallone (the Rocky, Rambo and Expendables franchises), and Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Suicide Squad).

Gunn (the Guardian of the Galaxy films) directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC Comics. The film is produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle executive producing.