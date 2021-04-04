New poster released for Army of the Dead

Director Zack Snyder is at the helm of Army of the Dead, which takes place during a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas. Amongst the havoc that generally follows your average apocalyptic event, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Army of the Dead will be released exclusively on Netflix starting May 21st, 2021, starring Ella Purnell, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Dave Bautista, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Nora Arnezeder, Omari Hardwick and Lora Martinez-Cunningham.