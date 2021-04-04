Check out this new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow will be released in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9th, 2021. This new trailer reveals more of the film, which tells the story Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in her quests between the movies Civil War and Infinity War.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt, David Harbour, Jade Ma, Ray Winstone, O-T Fagbenle, Olivier Richters, Michelle Lee, Violet McGraw, Ever Anderson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Nanna Blondell and Yolanda Lynes.