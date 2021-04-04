LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny on the basketball court for the first Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action Space Jam: A New Legacy, from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip, Night School) and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids.

When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself.

LeBron James stars alongside Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (the Avengers films, Hotel Rwanda), Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah, TV’s Atlanta), Sonequa Martin-Green (TV’s The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery), newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman (Looney Tunes Cartoons) and Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons). The film also stars Zendaya, Gabriel Iglesias, Martin Klebba, J. Michael Tatum, Xosha Roquemore, Bob Bergen, Katie McCabe, Chiney Ogwumike, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Kyle Kuzma, Draymond Green, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Nneka Ogwumike.

Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler and Terence Nance. The film’s producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

Warner Bros. Pictures will be distributing Space Jam: A New Legacy worldwide, including a U.S. theatrical release starting on July 14th, 2021.