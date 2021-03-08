PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Kevin Conway

Context:

Season 3, Episode 4, "Last Supper," which originally aired on January 31, 1997. This was the ending quote by the show's Narrator (Kevin Conway), after an episode that centered on the girlfriend (Sandrine Holt) of a young man in college (Fred Savage). When the student brings his new love interest home to meet his parents, his father (Peter Onorati) recognizes her as the same woman he rescued from cruel experiments when he was a private in the army 20 years prior. He also had an affair with the woman after the rescue.