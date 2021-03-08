Trailer for Martha Cooper retrospective graffiti documentary Martha: A Picture Story

Martha Cooper is an American photojournalist who became the first female staff photographer for the New York Post during the 1970s, and later became best known for documenting New York City communities and the graffiti scene of the 1970s and 1980s. Director Selina Miles’ tribute to Cooper takes viewers from her snapping shots on a motorcycle trip through east Asia in 1963 at the age of 20, through today, an influential icon to the global movement of street art.

Photo: Martha Cooper in Alphabet City in the 1970s by Dan Brinzac.