PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Serena Williams

Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.
I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences and systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.
I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.
Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirt is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law.
By: Serena Williams
Context:
Serena Williams took to Twitter to show support for Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who, along with her husband Prince Harry, participated in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The revealing interview unveiled deep turmoil in the royal family. The interview, dubbed "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special," aired on Sunday, March 7th, 2021.
- Categories: News
- Formats: Quote
- People / Bands: Serena Williams
- Sports: Tennis
- Quote Types: Celebrity Quotes | Civil & Human Rights Quotes | Quotes by Athletes | Race Relations