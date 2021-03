Directed by Hans Herbots and Tom Shankland, The Serpent tells the real life story of Charles Sobhraj, a murderer, thief and seductive master of disguise, who was a hidden darkness in the mid-1970’s on Asia’s hippie trail. Netflix is set to release The Serpent exclusively on April 2nd, starring Billy Howle, Jenna Coleman, Ellie Bamber, Mathilde Warnier, Grégoire Isvarine, Tim McInnerny, Amesh Edireweera, Apasiri Kulthanan, William Brand and Tahar Rahim as the infamous Charles Sobhraj.