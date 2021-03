Netflix has revealed an extended teaser trailer for Shadow and Bone, which comes to the streamer starting April 23rd. Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world. Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes and Archie Renaux star in Shadow and Bone, an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels.