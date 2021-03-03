Behind the scenes of Batman Ninja

Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment just posted a great behind the scenes documentary on the making of the anime film Batman Ninja. The documentary features interviews with the filmmakers, artists, production designers and voiceover artists that participated in the making of the groundbreaking action film.

In Batman Ninja, Batman and his rogues gallery join the anime medium, with swords, samurai, and giant robots. Join the Batman Ninja filmmakers as they discuss the influences and design that created a fantastical cinematic experience.