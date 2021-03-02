Toei Animation and Funimation to present Dragon Ball Super: Battle of the Battles Global Fan Event later this month

Last December, Dragon Ball Super fans were asked to name the greatest series fights of all time. The answers have now been tabulated, and “the winners” will be revealed on Saturday, March 27th at the special global fan event Dragon Ball Super: Battle of the Battles announced today by Toei Animation and Funimation. Special guest and Dragon Ball Super voice actor Ian Sinclair, the English voice of Whis, will join co-hosts Justin Rojas (Toei Animation) and Lauren Moore (Funimation) for an hour-long livestream countdown of the Top 10 greatest Dragon Ball Super fights of all time as chosen by fans.

Starting with #10, each legendary fight will be unveiled with an English dub video clip from the series, which the hosts will react to and discuss while also talking about their love for the series. Fans can also look forward to giveaways throughout the livestream that will be simulcast on Toei Animation’s Twitch channel and Funimation’s YouTube channel. Dragon Ball Super: Battle of the Battles kicks-off on Saturday evening at 5:00 PM Pacific / 8:00 PM Eastern in the U.S. & Canada and internationally including 7:00 PM in Mexico City, 10:00 PM in São Paulo, 2:00 AM in Paris (Sunday) and 11:00 AM in Sydney (Sunday).

The series Dragon Ball Super begins with Earth at peace, and Dragon Ball’s heroes having settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, Beerus, God of Destruction, awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?