Trailer, stills and poster for zombie apocalypse epic I Am Toxic

Gorgon Video has released the U.S. trailer, poster and still images for the zombie apocalypse thriller I Am Toxic, which will be available on digital platforms on October 20th. Being described as a mix between Mad Max and The Walking Dead, I Am Toxic stars Esteban Prol, Horacio Fontova, Sergio Podeley, Gaston Cocchiarale and Fini Bocchino.

I Am Toxic centers on a man who wakes up in a world ravaged by biological warfare with no memory of his previous life. Taken prisoner by a group of scavengers, he meets a young woman who helps him escape. As the scavengers pursue them through barren wastelands, he discovers that the woman is his daughter and that he must make the ultimate sacrifice to save her.

I Am Toxic will be available on digital platforms starting October 20th.