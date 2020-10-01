Official trailer for action fantasy Iron Mask starring Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Action fans salivate at the thought of team-ups like this, myself included. And this combo has been brewing for years now. Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger will appear – and fight – together in the upcoming action fantasy Iron Mask. If that weren’t enough, Iron Mask also features Rutger Hauer, in one of the cult cinema icon’s final performances.

For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off in battle in this epic fantasy-adventure. In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Jackie Chan) must escape from the maniacal James Hook (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in order to send his daughter a secret talisman that will allow her to control a massive and mythical dragon. The larger-than-life, globe-trotting tale hops from the impenetrable Tower of London, to the fabled Silk Road, and China’s Great Wall.

Iron Mask is set to premiere on Digital and On-Demand November 20th, and then on Blu-Ray and DVD November 24th, 2020.