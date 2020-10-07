Screenings added to Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary nationwide celebration

Horror fans were so excited to head back to Camp Crystal Lake that we now have three mMore chances to see the newly Remastered Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary edition in select U.S. movie theaters

To celebrate the 40th Anniversary of one of the most influential horror films of all time, Paramount Pictures’ 1980’s cult classic Friday the 13th, Fathom Events and Paramount have added two more event dates. That means that in addition to tonight – October 7th, horror fans can also experience the movie this Friday and Saturday. Moviegoers will experience a newly remastered version of the original terrifying film that virtually launched a genre, as the Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary attacks their local cinemas.

In addition to enjoying Friday the 13th on the big screen, attendees will view a special bonus titled Secrets Galore Behind The Gore – Friday the 13th, featuring revolutionary special effects and makeup artist Tom Savini (Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, Creepshow) detailing some of the groundbreaking, gory, and great moments from the original Friday the 13th movie.

So here are all the available times:

Wed., Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. local time

Fri., Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. local time

Sat., Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. local time

Tickets for the Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary are available at FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website.

Friday the 13th follows a group of young counselors preparing for the reopening of Camp Crystal Lake, where a boy drowned years earlier. One by one, the counselors are stalked by a mysterious and violent killer. The film spawned one of the longest-running and most successful horror franchises in film history with 11 subsequent movies and, 40 years later, the iconic machete-wielding killer continues to haunt, fascinate and terrify new generations.