New movie posters for No Time to Die

No Time to Die will be released in theaters in no time at all on April 10th, 2020. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Billy Magnussen and Rory Kinnear in MGM’s latest James Bond 007 adaptation effort.

No Time to Die will see James Bond (Daniel Craig) retired from active service. That is, until his old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain named Safin (Rami Malek) who’s armed with dangerous new technology.

The new poster for No Time to Die is below, along with 2 earlier releases.