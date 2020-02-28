Trailer for dark indie thriller Mothers of Monsters

Tucia Lyman’s thought-provoking thriller M.O.M. (Mothers of Monsters) will open in Los Angeles for a weeklong run at the Arena Cinelounge on Friday March 13th. In the film, Melinda Page Hamilton (Netflix’s “Messiah”, “How to Get Away with Murder”) headlines as a troubled single mother who fears that her teenage son, played by Bailey Edwards, is a duplicitous psychopath. Desperate to know if her son is capable of murder, she begins recording him at home on a network of spy cameras.

Based in large part on the testimonies and journals of real-life school shooters and their parents, Mothers of Monsters captures the deeply dysfunctional relationship between mother and son through a found footage style of filming.