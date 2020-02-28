Character posters for fantasy game adaptation Monster Hunter featuring Tony Jaa and Milla Jovovich

Screen Gems has released official teaser posters for Paul W.S. Anderson’s latest video game adaptation, Monster Hunter, featuring martial arts sensation Tony Jaa and the filmmaker’s Resident Evil cornerstone, Milla Jovovich. Expect to see lots of hand-to-hand sequences in this movie, as both Jaa and Jovovich are known for their heavy pre-film training. Jaa will obviously showcase his extensive martial arts skills and Jovovich has spoken in the past about her own real-life interest in Eastern combat. Add in dashes of T.I., Meagan Good & Ron Perlman, and we should be in for a thrill ride for sure. Whether the script can hold a candle to the explosions remains to be seen. I’m a big fan of Anderson’s cerebral sci-fi piece Event Horizon, but the multi-hyphenate is more known for by the numbers action-fests Mortal Kombat, Death Race and the aforementioned Resident Evil series of films.

Anyway, according to the legend of Monster Hunter, behind our world, there’s another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are transported through a portal from our world to a new world, they are in for the shock of their lives. In her desperate attempt to get home, the lieutenant encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Faced with relentless and terrifying attacks from the monsters, the warriors team up to fight back and get home.

Based on the global video game series phenomenon, Monster Hunter is written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and stars Milla Jovovich (The Fourth Kind, ‘Resident Evil’ series), Tony Jaa (Skin Trade, ‘Ong Bak’ series), Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris (Dolemite Is My Name, Takers), Meagan Good (Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Saw V), Diego Boneta (Terminator: Dark Fate, Pele: Birth of a Legend), Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road, Jack Reacher), Jin Au-Yeung (Young Bruce Lee, The Man with the Iron Fists) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Bunraku).