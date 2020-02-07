Searchlight Pictures grabs rights to psychological thriller The Night House

Searchlight Pictures has announced that it has nabbed worldwide rights to David Bruckner’s psychological thriller The Night House following the film’s world premiere in Park City as part of the Sundance Midnight program of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Based on an original screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (Stephanie), The Night House centers on a widow (Rebecca Hall of The Town) who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets.

Bruckner returns to Sundance with this film, having most recently premiered his first solo-directorial feature, The Ritual, at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. The Night House was financed and produced by Sébastien Raybaud’s company, Anton. David Goyer’s label Phantom Four developed the script and ultimately produced the project. The producers are Phantom Four’s David Goyer (The Dark Knight), and Keith Levine (47 Meters Down), and Anton’s John Zois (Hotel Artemis). Executive Producers are David Bruckner, François Callens, Ben Collins, Rebecca Hall, George Paaswell, Luke Piotrowski and Anton founder Sébastien Raybaud.

Searchlight Pictures has scheduled for a theatrical release in 2020 for The Night House, after recently distributing Radio Silence’s horror-comedy Ready Or Not. The will also soon unveil Scott Cooper’s supernatural horror thriller Antlers starring Keri Russell on April 17, 2020.

With The Night House, the trio of films mark a return to acclaimed genre filmmaking hearkening back to the company’s 2002 breakout hit, filmmaker Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later.