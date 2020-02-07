If Jason Bourne was an African woman, her name would be Queen Sono

Fierce. Deadly. Defiant. Get ready for Queen Sono, an African Netflix original series coming to the streaming service on February 28th.

After the assassination of her mother, titular character Queen Sono grows up to become a kick-ass but unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa. During a dangerous field assignment, Queen unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her mother’s death, sparking her own truth-finding mission.

Pearl Thusi plays African agent Queen Sono, a series that also stars Kate Liquorish, Shane John Kruger, Natasha Loring, Tuks Tad Lungu and Steven John Ward.