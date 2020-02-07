New Season 10 The Walking Dead posters featuring Daryl, Carol, Michonne and Alpha

AMC has revealed the official art for the second half of The Walking Dead Season 10. There are four versions of the new art work, featuring Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Alpha (Samantha Morton), along with the tagline “We Are The Walking Dead.”

The Walking Dead returns to find our survivors trapped. Some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers, while others are caught in a spiral of suspicion and grief. The situation has been orchestrated by Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching, and one step ahead of the communities. The danger includes potentially deadly threat of having added Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to their ranks.

Through it all, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger yet again.

Check out the new posters, along with the mid-season teaser trailer.

source: www.amc.com,