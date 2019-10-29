Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace official trailer

Other countries built palaces for royalty. In the United States we built them to watch movies. April Wright’s Going Attractions celebrates the splendor and grandeur of the great cinemas of America, built when films were the main form of entertainment and their stories were larger than life. They featured thousands of seats, giant screens, exotic and ornate interiors with balconies and lounges, in-house organs, amazing marquees, and air conditioning back when private homes had none.

The film also tracks the eventual decline of the palaces, through to today’s current preservation efforts. A tribute to America’s great art form and the great monuments created for audiences to enjoy them in.

Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace comes to theaters this month.