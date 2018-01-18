PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert

view related:
Eddie Albert: That girl's father, was he anybody?
Burt Reynolds: No Leo. He's just one of those middle-class Americans who thinks you can get 40,000 miles out of a new set of tires.
By: Burt Reynolds | Eddie Albert
Characters: Leo Sellers | Lt. Phil Gaines
From: Hustle (1975)
Genres: Crime | Drama | Mystery
Context:
Eddie Albert (as Leo Sellers) asks Burt Reynolds (as Lt. Phil Gaines) - who's investigating the suicide of a teenage girl that was involved in pornography - whether the victim's father was someone Albert should be worried about. Albert made a porn film with the girl prior to her death and may be a suspect in Reynolds' eyes.