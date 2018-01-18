PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Burt Reynolds

view related:
Don't you know where you live, Marty? Can't you smell the bananas? You know what country you live in? You live in Guatamala with color television.
By: Burt Reynolds
Characters: Lt. Phil Gaines
From: Hustle (1975)
Genres: Crime | Drama | Mystery
Context:
Burt Reynolds (as Lt. Phil Gaines) says to a father who's just shot and killed the man he believed was responsible for his daughter's death. Reynolds feels empathy for the father, a regular "Joe" who has killed a powerful and corrupt figure and could now be facing life in prison.