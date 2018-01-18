Twitter
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Burt Reynolds

Don't you know where you live, Marty? Can't you smell the bananas? You know what country you live in? You live in Guatamala with color television.

By: Burt Reynolds
Characters: Lt. Phil Gaines
From: Hustle (1975)
Genres: Crime | Drama | Mystery

Context:
Burt Reynolds (as Lt. Phil Gaines) says to a father who's just shot and killed the man he believed was responsible for his daughter's death. Reynolds feels empathy for the father, a regular "Joe" who has killed a powerful and corrupt figure and could now be facing life in prison.

