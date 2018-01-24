New trailer and cover art for thriller The Vanishing of Sidney Hall released

The thriller The Vanishing of Sidney Hall is set to be released on Blu-ray, Digital and DVD on March 20th from Lionsgate. Ahead of the film’s release, we’ve received a new trailer along with the cover art.

After publishing a best-selling novel based on the death of one of his high school classmates, controversial writer Sidney Hall (Logan Lerman) finds himself catapulted to unexpected fame and renown. His relationship with his girlfriend (Elle Fanning) begins to fall apart as the dark consequences of the book intrude on their life together, and he disappears without a trace. Nearly a decade later, an enigmatic detective (Kyle Chandler) searches for the missing author, whose books are connected to a string of mysterious arsons.