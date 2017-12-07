Media release date and new poster revealed for Adam Green slasher Victor Crowley

Dark Sky Films has announced the release date for Adam Green’s slasher sequel Victor Crowley, the fourth film in the Hatchet series. The film will be released on VOD, Digital, Blu-ray and DVD on February 6, 2018. Kept tightly under wraps for over two years, the slasher reboot unexpectedly debuted this past August. The sequel also screened in theaters across the country in October as part of the “Victor Crowley Road Show.”

Set a decade after the events of the series’ first three films, Victor Crowley reunites Hatchet mainstays Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th 7 – X’s Jason Voorhees) and Parry Shen (Better Luck Tomorrow) for an all-new, horrifying journey into the haunted, blood-drenched bayou.

In 2007, over forty people were brutally torn to pieces in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Over the past decade, lone survivor Andrew Yong’s claims that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the horrific massacre have been met with great controversy, but when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, Crowley is mistakenly resurrected and Yong must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past.

Victor Crowley’s ensemble cast also includes Laura Ortiz (2006’s The Hills Have Eyes),

Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), and Brian Quinn (truTV’s “Impractical Jokers”). Writer/director

Adam Green returns to the director’s chair of his series that, upon debuting in 2007, was touted as a return to “old school American horror.”

Check out a new poster for Victor Crowley, below.