Trailer and alt posters for thriller The Strange Ones

In Christopher Radcliff and Lauren Wolkstein’s The Strange Ones, mysterious events surround two travelers as they make their way across a remote American landscape. On the surface all seems normal, but what appears to be a simple vacation soon gives way to a dark and complex web of secrets. The thriller stars Alex Pettyfer, James Freedson-Jackson, Emily Althaus and Gene Jones.

The Strange Ones had its world premiere at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival, where it was awarded the Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance for Freedson-Jackson.

Check out the trailer and some alternative poster designs that were released for The Strange Ones below.