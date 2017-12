Sony and Marvel have revealed the first teaser trailer for next year’s animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which hits theaters Christmas 2018. The film is directed by Bob Persichetti & Peter Ramsey and features the voices of Liev Schreiber, Mahershala Ali, Shameik Moore and Brian Tyree Henry.

We don’t have much to say regarding the plot because it’s being kept tightly guarded for now. But the footage looks well worth waiting for. Check out the teaser trailer below and see for yourself.