New trailer for sci-fi series Altered Carbon

Netflix has posted a new trailer for Altered Carbon, a new streaming sci-fi series starring James Purefoy, Antonio Marziale, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Conner and Hiro Kanagawa, that’s set to debut exclusively on the platform February 2nd, 2018.

Altered Carbon is set in a future where human minds are digitized and downloaded from body to body. One night, the wealthiest man on Earth, Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy) was murdered. In order to investigate his death, he brings back ex-Envoy soldier Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman / Will Yun Lee) and in exchange, Bancroft offers Kovacs the chance to live again.

Check out the new trailer for Altered Carbon, below.