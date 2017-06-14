FlatlinersMovie Check out first trailer, poster and photos from remake of the cult classic thriller Flatliners

In Flatliners, five medical students, obsessed by the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience – giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife. But as their experiments become increasingly dangerous, they are each haunted by the sins of their pasts, brought on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.

Flatliners – a remake of the 1990 Joel Schumacher film starring Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, William Baldwin, Oliver Platt and Kimberly Scott – is directed by Niels Arden Oplev. The new film stars Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons.

Flatliners hits theaters on September 29th, 2017. Check out the trailer, poster and first images from the movie, below.