Was that the first trailer for #BlackPanther I just watched during Game 4 of the NBA Finals?

Fuck yeah, it was. Now you check it out, if you didn’t see it.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther begins after the events of Captain America: Civil War, with King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returning home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader. However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes attempt to destroy Wakanda, Black Panther teams up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) and members of the Dora Milaje – Wakanadan special forces – to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.

Black Panther is directed by Oakland-born director Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa (Black Panther), Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Forest Whitaker as Zuri, Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue (Klaw), Florence Kasumba as Ayo, John Kani as King T’Chaka, Winston Duke as M’Baku (Man-Ape), Sterling K. Brown as N’Jobu, Letitia Wright as Shuri and Phylicia Rashad.

Are you counting the days until February 16, 2018? We are, too. Check out the teaser trailer for Black Panther, again.