Indie thriller Jasmine getting limited theatrical run

Indican Pictures has released details on their latest film titled Jasmine, described as a mind-bending psychological thriller. Jasmine centers on Leonard (Jason Tobin), who is struggling to come to terms with his grief, nearly a year after his wife’s murder. Hoping to move on with his life, Leonard reconnects with Grace (Eugenia Yuan), a woman from his past who brings brightness back into his life.

A visit to the site of his wife’s murder leads him to a mysterious interloper (Byron Mann), whom Leonard believes is her killer. Leonard decides to take justice into his own hands as events take a startling turn towards the unexpected.

Jasmine, directed by Dax Phelan, will have a limited theatrical run starting on June 16th, followed by a DVD and VOD launch in July 2017.