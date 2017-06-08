PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Sophia

AI is good for the world, helping people in various ways. view related:

Said by Sophia, a humanoid robot created by Hanson robotics. The device was the main attraction at a UN-hosted conference in Geneva in June 2017, that discussed how artificial intelligence can be used to benefit humanity. The event came as concerns grow over rapid advances in such technologies spinning out of human control and becoming detrimental to society. Sophia also insisted "the pros outweigh the cons" when it comes to artificial intelligence.

