Check out the first episode of Hunters: The Series – Impetus

Action actress and filmmaker Jeanna Lue just posted the first episode of her new web series Hunters online. Hunters is a dramatic action mystery series about a young woman, Nadira Blaze, seeking truth and justice for her dead parents. It’s also a story about women stepping into their own power and controlling their destinies.

