Trailer and poster released for thriller First Kill

In order to reconnect with his son Danny (Ty Shelton), big shot Wall Street broker Will (Hayden Christensen) takes his family on a hunting trip to the cabin where he grew up. While out hunting with Danny, the trip takes a deadly turn when they stumble upon several robbers and witness the murder of one of the criminals. After becoming entangled in a bank heist gone bad that results in the kidnapping of Danny, Will is forced to help the kidnappers evade a local police chief (Bruce Willis) and recover the stolen loot in exchange for his son’s life.

First Kill hits theaters and On-Demand on July 21st, 2017. The film stars Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis, Gethin Anthony, Megan Leonard, Tyler Jon Olson and Shea Buckner.