PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Laurence Fishburne

What is real? How do you define 'real'? If you're talking about what you can feel, what you can smell, what you can taste and see, then 'real' is simply electrical signals interpreted by your brain.view related:
By: Laurence Fishburne
Characters: Morpheus
Appeared In: The Matrix
Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers

Context:
Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) says in response to Neo's (Keanu Reeves) disbelief that The Matrix could possibly exist.

