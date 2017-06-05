PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Matt Doran

To deny our own impulses is to deny the very thing that makes us human.view related:
By: Matt Doran
Characters: Mouse
Appeared In: The Matrix
Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers
By: Matt Doran
Characters: Mouse
Appeared In: The Matrix
Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers
Context:
Mouse (Matt Doran) on why he designed the Sexy Woman computer program, after being called a "digital pimp" by Switch (Belinda McClory). Mouse had just offered the program's "services" to newly awakened Neo (Keanu Reeves) at breakfast.