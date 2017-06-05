PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Keanu Reeves, Rowan Witt

- Young boy: Do not try and bend the spoon. That's impossible. Instead... only try to realize the truth.
- Neo: What truth?
- Young boy: There is no spoon.
- Neo: There is no spoon?
- Young boy: Then you'll see, that it is not the spoon that bends, it is only yourself.
By: Keanu Reeves | Rowan Witt
Characters: Neo
Appeared In: The Matrix
Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers
Context:
Neo (Keanu Reeves) is brought to meet The Oracle (Gloria Foster) for the first time and encounters a young boy (Rowan Witt), who is seemingly making a spoon levitate. He asks the boy to show him how to do the same thing.