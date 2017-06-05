PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Laurence Fishburne

This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You take the blue pill - the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill - you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes. view related:

By: Laurence Fishburne

Characters: Morpheus

Appeared In: The Matrix

Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers By:Characters:Appeared In:Genres:

Context:

Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) says to Neo (Keanu Reeves) just before waking him up from an endless sleep. Morpheus is giving Neo the chance not to learn the truth about what has happened to the world as a result of a war with A.I.-powered machines.