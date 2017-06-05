PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Hugo Weaving

I'd like to share a revelation that I've had during my time here. It came to me when I tried to classify your species and I realized that you're not actually mammals. Every mammal on this planet instinctively develops a natural equilibrium with the surrounding environment but you humans do not. You move to an area and you multiply and multiply until every natural resource is consumed and the only way you can survive is to spread to another area. There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern. Do you know what it is? A virus. Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet. You're a plague and we are the cure.view related:
By: Hugo Weaving
Characters: Agent Smith
Appeared In: The Matrix
Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers
By: Hugo Weaving
Characters: Agent Smith
Appeared In: The Matrix
Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers
Context:
Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) says this to Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) after capturing the freedom fighter during an operation carried out by Smith, other Agents and a SWAT Team. Smith is trying to "break" Morpheus' mind in order to get codes to Zion's mainframe computer. Zion is the last human city on Earth in The Matrix.