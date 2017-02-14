New sneak peek clip from #BelkoExperiment, a horror thriller from the directors of Wolf Creek and Guardians of the Galaxy

Orion Pictures has released a brand new sneak peek clip from The Belko Experiment, the new horror thriller directed by Greg McLean (Wolf Creek) and written by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy). The film stars John Gallagher Jr. (“The Newsroom”, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”), John C. McGinley (“Stan Against Evil,” “Scrubs”), Adria Arjona (“True Detective”), Josh Brener (“Silicon Valley”) and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Written by the acclaimed writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither) and directed by Greg McLean (creator of the Wolf Creek franchise), THE BELKO EXPERIMENT is a terrifying, provocative and at times hilarious thrill-ride that literally provokes the question; what does it take to survive at work?

The Belko Experiment was directed by Greg McLean and executive produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran ( The Conjuring 1&2, Annabelle).

Check out the new clip from The Belko Experiment, below.