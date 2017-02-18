First 5 minutes of TV series The Breaks online – show based on 1990’s hip hop biopic

VH1 will premiere its TV show The Breaks on Monday. The show is based VH1’s film of the same name, chronicling the lives of young musicians in 1990’s New York City, trying to make it big in the music industry. The Breaks was created by Seith Mann, with episodes directed by Rashaad Ernesto Green and Alex Hall. The show stars Marcus Callender, De’Adre Aziza, Gloria Reuben, Wood Harris, Aaron J. Nelson, Clint Ridley, Tristan Mack Wilds, Afton Williamson, Corey Allen, Kandé AMADOU, Reginald L. Barnes, Evan Handler, Antoine Harris, Omar Salmon and Adam Smith Jr.

In the clip, DeeVee (Tristan Mack Wilds) hears the song he produced with Ahm (Antoine Harris) on the radio and on her first day as Barry Fouray’s (Wood Harris) personal assistant, Nikki Jones (Afton Williamson) learns that she better keep up.

The Breaks premieres this Monday, February 20th, at 9/8c on VH1. Check out the clip below.