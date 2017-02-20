Tony Goldwyn has to make a tough decision in this new clip from horror thriller The Belko Experiment

BH Tilt just released an intense new clip from The Belko Experiment, featuring Tony Goldwyn making the toughest decision of all.

In a twisted social experiment, a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

The Belko Experiment, directed by Greg McLean (Wolf Creek) and starring John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley and Michael Rooker, hits theaters on March 17th.

Check out the new clip from the horror thriller, written by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, below.