New poster and trailer for intense Schwarzenegger thriller Aftermath

Worlds collide in the new trailer and poster for Aftermath starring action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy (Our Brand Is Crisis, 12 Years A Slave) and Maggie Grace (The Taken Series, Lockout), alongside Martin Donovan. The thriller, inspired by actual events, hits theaters and on-demand April 7th, 2017.

Two strangers’ lives become inextricably bound together after a devastating plane crash. Inspired by actual events, Aftermath tells a story of guilt and revenge after an air traffic controller’s (Scoot McNairy) error causes the death of a construction foreman’s (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wife and daughter.

Check out the latest poster and trailer for Aftermath, directed by Elliott Lester, below.