GhostInTheShell trailer 2 reveals plot points galore, see for yourself

Paramount Pictures has revealed a second, story-laden trailer for the live-action Ghost in the Shell movie, due in theatres, REALD 3D and IMAX 3D nationwide on March 31st. The film is directed by Rupert Sanders and stars Scarlett Johansson, “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Absaek, Chin Han and Juliette Binoche.

Check out the latest trailer for Ghost in the Shell, below, where you’ll see the story of the film begin to take shape (and quite possibly where filmmakers took liberties as well).