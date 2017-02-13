Ana Lily Amirpour’s The Bad Batch gets theatrical release date and first trailer

The highly anticipated follow-up to Ana Lily Amirpour’s acclaimed directorial debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Bad Batch follows Arlen (Suki Waterhouse) as she is unceremoniously dumped in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilized society. While trying to orient her unforgiving environment, she is captured by a savage band of cannibals and quickly realizes she’ll have to fight her way through her new reality. As Arlen adjusts to life in ‘the bad batch,’ she discovers that being good or bad mostly depends on who you’re standing next to.

The Bad Batch stars Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi and Keanu Reeves. The film was produced by Annapurna Pictures and Vice Media.

Check out the first theatrical trailer for The Bad Batch, which hits theaters on June 23rd, 2017, below.