RARE Set of 7 TV 101 (1988) Television Series Original Press Photos [M43] Early Matt LeBlanc Show

$141.90
$129.00
1 in stock
Prt
SKU: 230221-106594
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

RARE Set of 7 TV 101 (1988) Television Series Original Press Photos [M43] Early Matt LeBlanc Show. TV 101 was Friends star Matt LeBlanc’s first major television series after he appeared in 2 episodes of Just the Ten of Us.

Some wear and bends from storage. Please review listing images for condition details.

