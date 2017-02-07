Win a copy of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series Season 3 on Blu-ray

Today, Miramax and El Rey’s fan-favorite, supernatural crime saga From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series – Season 3 lands on Blu-ray and DVD. The home video release includes hours of specially-produced extras including audio commentary with the cast & crew, featurettes including “Season 3 Catch Up,” “Inside the Episodes,” “Season 3 Best Kills,” “Evolution of a Fight Scenes” and much more!

This February, home audiences will be whisked deep into the vortex of a culebra underworld on the verge exploding in From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series – Season Three. Across 10 new horror-packed episodes, Miramax and El Rey’s fan-favorite, supernatural crime saga returns on loaded blu-ray and DVD, available only from Entertainment One. Both sets include hours of specially-produced extras including audio commentary with the cast & crew, featurettes including “Season 3 Catch Up,” “Inside the Episodes,” “Season 3 Best Kills,” “Evolution of a Fight Scenes” and much more!

Season three of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, based on Robert Rodriguez’s original film, follows Seth and Richie as they continue to fight their way through the chilling world of culebras, the vampire-snake hybrids that control hidden empires in Texas and Mexico. Once the baddest outlaws in the land, the Gecko brothers made a run for the Border two years ago to save their lives – and their fortune. After stumbling into a bar full of bloodsuckers and bandits, they encountered the vampire goddess Santánico, joining her cause to settle an old score, and it won them a place in the culebra world. Now that world is on the verge of violent and destructive explosion as new enemies hell-bent on domination gather to take them down. But, in typical Gecko fashion, Seth and Richie assemble an unlikely crew (some new, some old) to take on the forces of hell.

Season three features a returning ensemble cast including D.J. Cotrona (Dear John, G.I. Joe: Retaliation), Zane Holtz (Holes, The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Eiza González, Jesse Garcia, Madison Davenport, Brandon Soo Hoo, Emily Rios and Jake Busey. New cast joining the third season are: Ana de la Reguera (“Jane the Virgin”, “Narcos”) who will have a recurring role as Lord Venganza Verdugo, one of the seven remaining culebra Lords; Marko Zaror (“Machete Kills”) as Zolo, an Aztec warrior trained in Hell; Tom Savini (“Friday the 13th”, “From Dusk Till Dawn”) as Burt, a retired demon hunter who smokes more medical marijuana than he sells; Maurice Compte (“Breaking Bad”, “Narcos”) as Brasa, a mysterious Rasputin-like figure who takes on the Gecko brothers; and Nicky Whelan (“House of Lies”, “The Wedding Ringer”).

Aside from the blu-ray and DVD releases, Season Three is also available via Digital HD through all leading platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Fandango Now, Google Play, Microsoft, Sony Playstation and Vudu.

From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series is produced by Miramax in association with Rodriguez International Pictures, FactoryMade Ventures and Sugarcane Entertainment. Executive producers are Robert Rodriguez, showrunner Carlos Coto, writer Diego Gutierrez, FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa, and Miramax’s Zanne Devine and Daniel Pipski.

Miramax distributes From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series internationally in all territories.

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Cast & Crew

Season 3 Catch Up:

The Gecko Brothers

The Fullers

Freddie Gonzalez

Featurettes:

Carlos Madrigal Returns

Evolution of Kate Fuller

Monsters of Xibalba: Itzpa (Llorona)

Monsters of Xibalba: Xibalba 101

Inside the Episodes:

Monsters of Xibalba: Cipactli

Monsters of Xibalba: Skull Keeper

Monsters of Xibalba: Olmeca

Season 3 New Characters

Trailers

Season 3 Wrap Up

Season 3 Best Kills

When Sex Machines Collide

Evolution of a Fight Scene

Deleted Scene

Specifications

Type: BD/DVD (3 Discs)

Catalog #: (BD) EOE-BD-8328/(DVD) EOE-DV-8327

Running Time: 448 mins.

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: TV/Horror

Aspect Ratio: 16×9 (1.78:1)

Audio: (BD) DTS-HD Master Audio/(DVD) 5.1 Surround Sound

Language: English with SDH subtitles

El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites “the new mainstream” through badass content that awakens the renegade in everyone. El Rey’s action-packed slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, the one-on-one interview program, El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair and Lucha Underground, a Lucha Libre wrestling series from Mark Burnett. El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and TV series including genre, cult classics, action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios.