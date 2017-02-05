Super Bowl Spot for sci-fi thriller Life plus new images and poster

Life is a sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth. Life is directed by Daniel Espinosa and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya, Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson.

In preparation for the release of this new Sony Pictures release, producers have revealed the trailer that will be running later today during the Big Game. Check it out below, along with the latest one sheet and images from the film, which hits theaters on March 24, 2017.